Guernsey Man Dies in Single-Car Accident in Poweshiek County

Posted 3:32 pm, April 28, 2019

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A single-car accident in Poweshiek County left a passenger dead and the driver injured.

The accident happened early Sunday around 3 a.m. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Matthew Gibson, of Brooklyn, Iowa, was driving westbound on Old Highway 6, just east of Brooklyn, when he failed to negotiate a curve near 230th Street. The car went off the road and rolled several times into the ditch.

Gibson’s passenger, 37-year-old Jason Hayes, of Guernsey, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Gibson was transported to the hospital.

