Insiders April 28, 2019: Susan Neely Discusses the Retirement Savings Crisis, Andy McKean Leaving the Republican Party

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a number of options for retirement plans, but some small businesses can’t afford to offer them.

Susan Neely is an Iowa City native, who now leads a national group pushing Congress to help small businesses band together to offer plans. Dave Price asked her if there is a bipartisan way to make this happen.

State Rep. Andy McKean, of Anamosa, was the longest-serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature, until he announced he was switching parties. This is what McKean said about why he cannot be a Republican any longer.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has largely backed President Donald Trump's policies but not always his language or behavior. Here’s part of what she said after special counsel Robert Mueller's report on any ties between the Trump campaign and Russia went public.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in his first weekend as an official Democratic Presidential candidate. This is his third run for president.

Susan Neely is back for the Quick Six to talk about the future of Coke and Pepsi, Terry Branstad's life in China and a prediction.