× Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Holding Town Hall in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Des Moines will have the chance to ask questions to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Sunday evening.

Yang will hold a town hall alongside former fourth congressional district candidate J.D. Scholten at Franklin Junior High School at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Yang is a tech entrepreneur from New York who has made headlines with his plan to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American adult.