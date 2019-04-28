Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Holding Town Hall in Des Moines

Andrew Yang (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Des Moines will have the chance to ask questions to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Sunday evening.

Yang will hold a town hall alongside former fourth congressional district candidate J.D. Scholten at Franklin Junior High School at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Yang is a tech entrepreneur from New York who has made headlines with his plan to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American adult.

