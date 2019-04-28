Tiny Tot Triathlon Raises Money for Special Olympics Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- On Sunday, kids laced up their sneakers and put on their swim suits for the first Tiny Tot Triathlon to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

“This is a great opportunity for them to have the opportunity to kind of be in the spotlight and be able to have the opportunity to raise money for a good cause and learn all about raising money and participating in something that maybe isn’t just for them but helping other individuals as well,” Special Olympic Iowa Marketing and Communications Coordinator Karen Whitman said.

Ten kids from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in the triathlon. They raised a little over $1,000. All the money raised for Special Olympics Iowa goes right back to the Special Olympic athletes, sending them to state, national and world games throughout the year.

At the triathlon, participants ran through flags, did a fireman crawl through pool noodles and did a mini polar plunge in Johnston-Grimes Metro Fire Department’s dump tank. First responders have partnerships with Special Olympics Iowa several times throughout the year.

“Just helping people — any age, any ability — to maximize their ability to enjoy life and to have fun in the community, and that’s what we’re about is just making sure people are happy and healthy and taking care of them in their time of troubles,” Johnston Grimes Metro Fire Department Fire Chief Jim Clark said.