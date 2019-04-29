× Biden Begins Iowa Presidential Campaign This Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first campaign stop in Des Moines this week.

Biden formally entered the race last Thursday and kicked off his campaign with a fundraising event in Philadelphia.

His first stops in Iowa will be in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he will hold an event in Iowa City before heading to Des Moines. Specifics on that have not been released.

Even before formally entering the race, Biden has been the frontrunner in several polls.