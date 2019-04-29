× Des Moines Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Child with Autism

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl with autism.

Polcie say 10-year-old Anita Haseleu was last seen a little after 7:00 a.m. when she left the 2200 block of Lay Street to walk to a nearby destination. She did not arrive.

Haseleu is 4’9” tall, and weighs 105 lbs. She has dark-colored hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black & white Columbia brand coat, pink-colored shoes, and was carrying a pink-colored Under Armour brand backpack.

Please call 911 if you have information on her location.