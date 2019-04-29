Driver in Saturday I-235 Crash Dies from Injuries

Posted 11:36 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, April 29, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a man injured in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of I-235 Saturday has died.

The accident happened Saturday around 1:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of eastbound I-235. Police say witnesses told them a vehicle driven by 81-year-old John Severino Sr. lost control and crossed multiple lanes of traffic, hit another vehicle, then left the roadway and hit a concrete wall on the south side of the interstate.

Severino, of Des Moines, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center in critical condition but passed away Sunday night.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

