Former UNI Softball Player Shot and Killed on Highway in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Police in Waterloo are investigating the shooting death of a woman on a highway early Sunday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Micalla Rettinger, a former UNI softball player, was shot and killed while driving on Highway 218 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A man in the car with her was also shot. His condition hasn’t been released.

Police have not made any arrests. They also haven’t said where the fatal shot was fired from.

Rettinger was a standout softball player for UNI. She earned second-team Missouri Valley All-Conference honors her junior and senior season and led UNI in hits her senior year.

“I am devastated. [Rettinger] was a pretty special kid to us,” UNI head softball coach Ryan Jacobs said. “I can still see the smile on her face and I remember the way she always thought of other people first in a genuine way. When we had youth camps, she was the one that all of the kids on campus would be drawn to. This is a huge loss to our team and everyone that knew her.”

Rettinger graduated from UNI with a degree in biology in 2016.