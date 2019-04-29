Iowa Wild Defeat Milwaukee to Advance in Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- The Iowa Wild defeated the Milwaukee Admirals, 2-1, to advance to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The series came down to Game 5 on the Admirals' home ice. The Wild won the first two games of the series at home, dominating Milwaukee 13 goals to one. But the Admirals rallied to win the next two and force Game 5.

Cal O'Reilly scored the first goal on a power play to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. It was O'Reilly's third of the series.

The Admirals answered in the second to tie the game.

In the third period, Louie Belpedio scored the game winner to send the Wild to the next round.

Iowa plays on the road against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Central Division Finals – Series “K” (best-of-7)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Iowa Wild

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Iowa at Chicago, 7:00

Game 2 – Thu., May 2 – Iowa at Chicago, 7:00

Game 3 – Sun., May 5 – Chicago at Iowa, 3:00

Game 4 – Wed., May 8 – Chicago at Iowa, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Chicago at Iowa, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., May 13 – Iowa at Chicago, 7:00

*Game 7 – Wed., May 15 – Iowa at Chicago, 7:00

*if necessary