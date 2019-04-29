Missing Child with Autism Found Safe in Des Moines

Posted 9:41 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53AM, April 29, 2019

UPDATE: Des Moines Police tell Channel 13 Anita Haseleu was located around 9:35 and is safe.

No other details were immediately released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl with autism.

Polcie say 10-year-old Anita Haseleu was last seen a little after 7:00 a.m. when she left the 2200 block of Lay Street to walk to a nearby destination. She did not arrive.

Haseleu is 4’9” tall, and weighs 105 lbs. She has dark-colored hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black & white Columbia brand coat, pink-colored shoes, and was carrying a pink-colored Under Armour brand backpack.

Please call 911 if you have information on her location.

