Waukee School District Selects Next Superintendent

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Schools has picked Brad Buck to lead the district as its next superintendent.

Buck’s hiring will be official, pending approval Monday night by the Waukee School Board.

Buck is currently the superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

The position opened up after Cindi McDonald announced in December she would retire at the end of the school year. A spokesperson said then that the district did not ask McDonald to step down. Her resignation followed an audit that showed the district misspent $130,000.

If approved Monday night, Buck would join the district on July 1.