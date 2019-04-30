‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Among Free Entertainment Options at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s own American Idol will be performing at the Iowa State Fair this summer and her concert will be one of the many that are free to fairgoers.
The Iowa State Fair announced Tuesday Maddie Poppe, who won American Idol Season 16 and is from Clarksville, will play a free show at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater on August 8th. Earlier this month, the singer announced her first album “Whirlwind” will be released May 17th.
According to a news release from the Iowa State Fair, more than a half million dollars’ worth of free entertainment will be part of the 2019 event.
The Iowa State Fair runs from August 8-18th.
All the free acts performing are:
Susan Knapp Amphitheater with media sponsor FOX 17
August 8 Maddie Poppe
August 9 Ned LeDoux
August 10 Logan Mize
August 11 Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band
August 12-13 Hairball
August 14 Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss
August 15 Brandon Lay
August 16 Country Gold
August 17 Ross Ellis
August 18 Tyler Rich
Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor CW IOWA 23
August 8-9 Matt’s Family Jam
August 10 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
August 11-12 A Cappella Group Kazual
August 13-17 Ron Diamond
August 18 Unspoken
MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Reality and media sponsor KCCI 8
August 8-18 Vocal Trash
August 8 The Wild Feathers
August 9 The Nadas
August 10-11 Sweet Tea Trio
August 12 Prince Tribute “The Purple Xperience”
August 13 Jamestown Revival
August 14 Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses
August 15 Flatland Cavalry
August 16 Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue
August 17 KIX
August 18 Nelson
Fun Forest Stage
August 8-18 The Dollipops
August 8-18 The Rubber Chicken Show
Other Grounds Entertainment
Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins
Red Trouser Show
Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art
Sandscapes
Rock-It the Robot
**Bandaloni- special note: returns after a 1-year hiatus
Sea Lion Splash
Kachunga and the Alligator Show
**Wool Riders Only’s Mutton Bustin’-special note: NEW