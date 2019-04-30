× ‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Among Free Entertainment Options at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s own American Idol will be performing at the Iowa State Fair this summer and her concert will be one of the many that are free to fairgoers.

The Iowa State Fair announced Tuesday Maddie Poppe, who won American Idol Season 16 and is from Clarksville, will play a free show at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater on August 8th. Earlier this month, the singer announced her first album “Whirlwind” will be released May 17th.

According to a news release from the Iowa State Fair, more than a half million dollars’ worth of free entertainment will be part of the 2019 event.

The Iowa State Fair runs from August 8-18th.

All the free acts performing are:

Susan Knapp Amphitheater with media sponsor FOX 17

August 8 Maddie Poppe

August 9 Ned LeDoux

August 10 Logan Mize

August 11 Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

August 12-13 Hairball

August 14 Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

August 15 Brandon Lay

August 16 Country Gold

August 17 Ross Ellis

August 18 Tyler Rich

Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor CW IOWA 23

August 8-9 Matt’s Family Jam

August 10 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 11-12 A Cappella Group Kazual

August 13-17 Ron Diamond

August 18 Unspoken

MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Reality and media sponsor KCCI 8

August 8-18 Vocal Trash

August 8 The Wild Feathers

August 9 The Nadas

August 10-11 Sweet Tea Trio

August 12 Prince Tribute “The Purple Xperience”

August 13 Jamestown Revival

August 14 Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses

August 15 Flatland Cavalry

August 16 Bob Dorr and the Iowa Music Revue

August 17 KIX

August 18 Nelson

Fun Forest Stage

August 8-18 The Dollipops

August 8-18 The Rubber Chicken Show

Other Grounds Entertainment

Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins

Red Trouser Show

Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art

Sandscapes

Rock-It the Robot

**Bandaloni- special note: returns after a 1-year hiatus

Sea Lion Splash

Kachunga and the Alligator Show

**Wool Riders Only’s Mutton Bustin’-special note: NEW