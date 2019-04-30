Chicago Bears Love What They Have in David Montgomery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The Chicago Bears drafted David Montgomery in the third round of the NFL Draft, but he's receiving first round hype.

There’s a couple reasons why: the Bears had no first or second round pick, and the Bears moved up 14 spots to take Montgomery.

The Bears think their rookie out of Iowa State can compete for a starting job. Coach Matt Nagy wants a dual threat. Montgomery rushed for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground as a senior and caught 71 passes for nearly 600 yards in his college career.

Nagy also loves Montgomery’s character.