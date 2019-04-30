First U.S. Army Commander Tours Training Center at Camp Dodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa National Guard’s soon-to-be Interim Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, spent some time showing the First U.S. Army Commander around the Camp Dodge Sustainment Training Center.

“Providing that opportunity for the First Army Commander, the First Army to come and see really what’s in their backyard just down the road from Rock Island provides great value as he and his staff are responsible for those reserve component organizations,” Osborn said.

This training center can be used by all different units and individual soldiers to learn a variety of skills related to maintenance, medical and distribution.

“One of the intents here is to spend a little time in a sterile environment and then get the unit into the field into the training area to where they are using what they learned in the sterile environment into a true field setting more tactical setting for the units,” Osborn said.

The First U.S. Army Commander Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr. said this tour is all part of the bigger picture for both the Army and the National Guard.

“What I am trying to do from a First Army perspective is get our arms around the capabilities that exist across the country and this is in Iowa Camp Dodge, this enormous capability, and so being able to understand how we can tap into this resource and be able to spread it to all the outer parts of the United States to those national guard units that would need it and reserve components. We also talked about the idea this is really component agnostic it can be active it can be national guard or reserve to take part in this training activity,” James said.

While the First U.S. Army Commander is in town, he will also be meeting with Adjutant General Orr to talk about ongoing readiness requirements.