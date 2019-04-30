Historic Indianola One-Room Schoolhouse in Need of Repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- It’s hard to imagine what schooling will look like 100 years from now, but a one-room schoolhouse in Indianola is working to show future generations exactly what education looked like a century ago.

Kindergarteners through 8th graders would take classes in this schoolhouse and there were only a couple of kids per class, so everyone became very close.

“I can look back now and feel like we got the very best education ever because you’d start in kindergarten, and you’d listen to everyone else recite their lessons, and you learned, in kindergarten you heard eighth grade work,” Hoosier Row Community Center Vice President Judy McClymond said.

Seventy-three-year-old Judy McClymond was part of the last class to go through Hoosier Row school. She now works to preserve the history inside the building that helped make her who she is today.

Even though it was small, McClymond said Hoosier Row was just like any other school.

“We had all the things that any school would have, we had music, we had art, we had craft projects,” McClymond said.

But as the years went on, the need for a one-room school became obsolete. The school closed in 1958 and became a community center for 4-H meetings and was used as a voting center.

The community has done its best to preserve the 119 year-old-schoolhouse. It was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2011. But even still, the building is beginning to crumble. McClymond said the roof needs to be repaired.

“We don’t want water to come in here and destroy all the artifacts that are in here. There’s lots and lots of history that would be ruined if water got in here,” McClymond said. “It has to be preserved in order for people to understand where they came from, who they are, to understand why things happen.”

Because the upkeep for the Hoosier Row Community Center is mostly volunteer based, they are asking for donations to repair the roof. You can send donations to their address at 14958 R63 Hwy, Indianola.