× Illinois Woman Jailed After 130 MPH Chase Through Dallas, Polk Counties

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – An Illinois woman is in jail in central Iowa after officials say she led them on a chase that topped speeds of 130 miles per hour Monday night.

Lacinda Overton of Rock Island, Illinois is being held in the Dallas County Jail. She is charged with eluding, reckless driving, failure to have a valid driver’s license, and multiple traffic offenses.

According to Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol, the incident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway exit when a trooper tried to stop Overton’s vehicle because of a traffic violation.

Overton refused to pull over and took off, leading troopers on a high-speed chase through Des Moines on I-235 and then north on I-35 to Ankeny where she exited at 1st Street and headed east. The chase ended at Highway 65th and NE 94th Ave., northeast of Bondurant, where Overton stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody.

There are outstanding arrest warrants for Overton out of Illinois.