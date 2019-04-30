Ironman Scouts Visit Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People who live and work in Des Moines already know the city has a lot to offer. Now they just need to convince Ironman that this is the best place for their next, new race.

"I love it so far," says Frank Lowery, the Midwest regional director for Ironman. He's spent the last couple of days looking at race logistics and what the community as a whole has to offer.

"I think it really comes down to the full package," he said.

The significance of the race is not lost on triathletes or the people who coach them.

"In the endurance world, it's the Superbowl of endurance events," says Zoom Performance founder Matt Zepeda. He has been competing in Ironman races and coaching Ironman athletes for 15 years.

"You'll see individuals of all shapes, all sizes. They look nervous, they look scared, they look excited all at the same time and that really engulfs the whole city," said Zepeda.

He's seeing a similar response to the social media effort to bring Ironman to Des Moines.

"We just have an energy, an excitement about getting Ironman. We understand that this is a big event not only for the triathletes but the whole community," said Zepeda.

Triathletes across the Midwest — even around the world — have responded. And according to Lowery, it's working.

"Given the social hype, what I've seen, and again this is what I'm seeing, you guys are sitting at the very, very top," said Lowery.