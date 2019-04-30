× Levee Break Causing Flooding in Downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A levee breach is causing flooding in downtown Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

WQAD reports that water has risen up onto 2nd Street, and emergency crews are asking people to stay back from the flooding.

Cars can be seen under water in the flooded streets downtown.

The National Weather Service Quad Cities sent out an emergency flash flood warning shortly before 4 p.m.

“Immediately seek higher ground if you are in this area! The Mississippi River flood waters may soon breach a portion of the flood barrier. Flash flooding may develop shortly,” said NWS Quad Cities in the tweet.

