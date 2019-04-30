× Rep. Axne Running for Re-Election, Won’t Challenge for Sen. Ernst’s Seat

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd District is running for re-election and will not challenge for Republican Joni Ernst’s seat in the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price confirmed the information Tuesday.

Axne became one of the first two Iowa women, along with Rep. Abby Finkenauer, to serve in the U.S. House following the 2018 elections. She beat two-term incumbent Rep. David Young in that election.