× UNI Softball Team to Honor Slain Former Player with Moment of Silence

WATERLOO, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa softball team will hold a moment of silence Tuesday in honor of a former player shot and killed while driving in Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Micalla Rettinger played outfield for the Panthers. She graduated in 2016, earning second-team Missouri Valley All-Conference honors her junior and senior years.

The current softball team plans to hold a moment of silence for Rettinger before Tuesday’s home season finale against Iowa begins at 5:00 p.m.

Rettinger was killed while driving on Highway 218 near the Cedar River Bridge.

A bullet flew through the driver’s side window, hit her in the neck, and then hit her passenger, Adam Kimball, in the face.

Rettinger was able to pull over but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Kimball was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they’ve ruled out Rettinger being targeted but are looking into every other theory.

“One of the first things we looked into, is to whether these people were involved in a dispute or something that had occurred earlier. The passenger said there was nothing like that. They simply left work and drove here. There wasn`t a lot of traffic. So there wasn`t they cut something off, nothing that occurred to the passenger in the vehicle. They simply left work and were driving home. There was nothing unusual, nothing that got their attention,” said Maj. Joe Liebold with the Waterloo Police Department.

So far, a more than $7,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest.