× Univ. of Iowa Hospitals Joins Lawsuit Over New Organ Donation Policy

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have joined a lawsuit against a proposal to distribute donated livers to areas far away.

Right now, donated organs go to recipients nearby. But a new policy would distribute them based on need — meaning they would get shipped farther away.

The United Network for Organ Sharing says the idea is to reduce wait times for patients.

The University of Iowa Hospitals’ transplant director says places like Iowa have high rates of organ donation and the new policy would hurt states with rural populations.

The policy was set to go into effect Tuesday, but a spokesperson with the Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve been directed to hold off until mid-May to give the court more time to look into the issue.