24 Cats Rescued from Animal Hoarding Situation in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the second time in just one week, dozens of cats and kittens were rescued from what animal control officers believe to be another animal hoarding situation.

The Animal Rescue League said many of them were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a Des Moines south side home.

Animal control officers brought all 24 of them to the ARL for immediate care.

The cats are facing multiple health issues, including upper respiratory infections, ear mites and one cat was even drooling blood from an untreated dental issue.

Animal Control Officer Kris Wilder said the house smelled like urine, litter boxes were full and cat feces was all over the floor.

After rescuing 26 cats last Wednesday and taking on 24 more during this incident, the ARL said they will need some help.

"It pushes up our numbers. We will do the best that we can for these animals. It's exactly what I told her [the previous owner], we're going to do the best that we can. It's going to fill our numbers up. We're going to use cat food up. We're going to use canned food that we need for these guys. And the care, it’s going to cost a lot of money, so anything will help. And we'll go from there," Wilder said.

The ARL said the owner turned herself in and reached out to them for assistance.

Investigators said the owner has been cited for a similar incident in the past.

Her name isn't being released as the investigation is ongoing.