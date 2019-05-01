Davenport Chef Cooking for Volunteers After His Restaurant Floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- "Trucks are still sitting out there, doors are open, windshield wipers were still going, and they ran for it."

Stalled cars submerged in the middle of downtown Davenport tell the story of how quickly floodwater rushed into the neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. A temporary barrier along the Mississippi River collapsed around 4:00pm. Within minutes feet of flood water covered the riverfront streets.

Chris Torres owns a restaurant in the middle of floodwater. The building is now filled with inches of water and likely will be for some time. He says that reality is hard to accept.

"I'd like to be able to say we'll be open for a week but it could be a lot longer than that," Torres says, "Still got employees who need jobs and bills to pay as well as everything else and just...trying to get back."

While he can't re-open for business, he is putting his culinary skill to work. He and his colleagues set up a temporary kitchen outdoors so they can cook for flood victims and volunteers working in the area.