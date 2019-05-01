‘Everybody Knows Who Donald Trump Is,’ Joe Biden Warns Democrats, While Also Ripping Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Vice President Joe Biden reminded Iowans the current president isn't the two-term president with whom he served, while also cautioning Democrats not to focus too much on President Donald Trump.

"We don’t have to talk about who he is," Biden said at his final stop of his two-day Iowa campaign Wednesday night, "Everybody knows. But we got to talk about who we are."

Biden pointed out that he attracted the attention of Trump on Twitter. "The president tweeted about me 50 times!" Biden shared with the crowd.

Sleepy Joe Biden is having his first rally in the Great State of Pennsylvania. He obviously doesn’t know that Pennsylvania is having one of the best economic years in its history, with lowest unemployment EVER, a now thriving Steel Industry (that was dead) & great future!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

The Media (Fake News) is pushing Sleepy Joe hard. Funny, I’m only here because of Biden & Obama. They didn’t do the job and now you have Trump, who is getting it done - big time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

Biden ripped the president's tax cuts, which he said reward shareholders and big corporation instead of workers. "His tax proposal he did increased the number of multi-billion dollar corporations…that pay zero in taxes…zero and Amazon is one of them. Zero. Zero. Zero taxes. Come on!" he said.

He said too many people are struggling and Democrats need to do a better job of connecting and listening to their concerns. "We haven't been talking to them enough. They’re frightened and with good reason. We’ve got to let them know we hear them. We know. There's things we can do. That’s what I’m going to be talking a lot about this campaign," Biden said.

State Representative Lisa Heddens, an Ames Democrat, introduced Biden at his rally. Heddens supported him during his last run president in 2008 and backs him again. "The vice president is just very genuine. He understands the issues. He’s someone who steps up to the plate and he gets things done. I just look at his tarck record and feel like he’s the right person to step into the position," she said.