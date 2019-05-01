It’s Crowded in Iowa! Biden’s here, Six More Coming and One Will Soon Announce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, Iowa -- Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat from Delaware, is spending his second straight day campaigning in Iowa as a newly announced presidential candidate. Biden held an event early Wednesday afternoon in Iowa City and holds another one in downtown Des Moines in the evening.

Yesterday, he ordered ice cream (which he has been known to do while campaigning) and promised to rebuild the middle class.

Six other Democrats will campaign in Iowa between now and Monday. They include:

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Author Marianne Williamson

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke

The Democratic field is unusually large with 20 announced competitors and it will soon gain another when Montana Governor Steve Bullock joins the field later this month.

Here is Bullock when he came to the Iowa State Fair last August and said that he believes people care more about local issues than national politics.