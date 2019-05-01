Liquor Licenses Suspended for Three Ames Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Three mainstreet businesses in downtown Ames are no longer able to serve alcohol as their liquor licenses have been suspended.

Olde Main Restaurant and Brewery, The Corner Pocket Pool Hall and Bar and DG's Tap House and Music Venue will no longer be able to serve alcohol starting on May 13.

According to the state's Alcoholic Beverages Division, the owner of all three of these establishments owed substantial amounts of sales and withholding tax and associated penalties to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

The Ames Chamber of Commerce said the future of these businesses is unclear, but if employees are displaced the chamber will assist them.

"We are concerned as you would imagine with the short term impacts that it could have on the business district, but the thing that we are really making sure that we are pushing is the fact that in the long-term and the mid-term we think that we can actually turn this challenge into an opportunity for the district," Ames Main Street Executive Director Drew Kamp said.

After the six month liquor license suspension, the owner will not be able to hold a liquor license for a minimum of two years in Iowa.