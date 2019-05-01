More Flooding Possible in Davenport with Heavy Rain Forecast Next Week

Heavy rain in the southeast part of Iowa caused an already full Mississippi River to spill over into Davenport, Iowa yesterday. A temporary levee was put in place to hold back the water for as long as possible, but the 1-2″ of rainfall along the Mississippi proved to be too much.

These are some of the 48 hour rainfall totals measured in eastern and southeastern Iowa:

Mount Pleasant: 1.76″

Quad Cities 1.70″

Fairfield 1.58″

Washington 1.41″

Burlington 1.38″

Clinton 1.33″

On Tuesday(4/30), the rapid rise in water warranted a Flash Flood Emergency as many people had to be rescued from the water by boat.

That Emergency has expired, as emergency crews worked hard to get everyone to safety.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the Mississippi River. This means the areas along the Mississippi River are experiencing flooding conditions. If you come across a road with water covering it, turn around and find a different (and dry) route. NEVER drive around a barrier that is blocking off a portion of the road.

The Mississippi River remains at major flood stage at almost every point along the eastern border of Iowa. Specifically at Rock Island near Davenport, the Mississippi River is expected to rise to 22.2-22.6 feet by early Wednesday afternoon (5/1) and begin to recede by early Thursday morning (5/2).

Additional rainfall is expected over the next few days, but totals will be under a half inch. That will not have any additional impacts on the river, and thankfully eastern Iowa does have a few drier days in the forecast starting on Friday. However, heavier rain is forecast to arrive early next week. The weather pattern will remain active into the first full week of May with showers and thunderstorms possible Monday evening through Wednesday morning. New rain totals may be over 1″. This may cause additional flooding through the next week.