Police: Man Shot in Leg Early Wednesday Morning

Posted 7:25 am, May 1, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man showed up at a Des Moines hospital early Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the victim came to Mercy Medical Center around 3:00 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he was standing in the 1700 block of Cleveland Ave. when someone in a car drove up and shot him. Police say he was not able to provide a description of the vehicle and didn’t know why someone would be shooting at him.

Investigators say they found a car belonging to the victim’s girlfriend and it had a bullet hole in it, but the victim claims he was not in the car when he got shot.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

