Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Wolves won game 1 of the Central Division Finals in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs, 3-2 in OT.

Wild had a 2-1 lead in the 3rd, but couldn't hold it.

Rookie forward Cody Glass beat Wild goalie Andrew Hammond top shelf.

Game 2 Thursday night at 7 from Chicago.

Video courtesy of AHL.