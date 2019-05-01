× Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa Wins Iowa Best Burger Contest

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The votes are in and if you’re looking for the best burger in the state of Iowa, start heading for Mahaska County.

On Wednesday the Iowa Beef Industry Council awarded the title of “Best Burger 2019” to Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa. Hundreds of entries were considered in the contest. Ten finalists were named earlier this year. They were each then secretly judged by Iowa cattlemen.

The Wood Iron Grille just opened last fall. It’s ‘Original Burger’ is served with applewood smoke bacon, onion jalapeno jam and smoked cheddar cheese.

You’ll find Wood Iron Grille at 2214 S. 11th Street in Oskaloosa, near the public golf course. They open at 4:00pm Monday thru Saturday and at 11:00am for brunch on Sunday.