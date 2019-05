Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A mother duck and her flock of ducklings have a team of complete strangers to thank for saving their lives.

On Thursday, 14 ducklings fell into a storm drain on Locust Street in the East Village Nieghborhood. Employees of nearby shops and a team of construction workers installing a new manhole jumped into action.

Photojournalists Randy Schumacher and Mike Borland shows us the rescue.