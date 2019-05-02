× Crash Involving Two Semis is Backing Up Traffic on Highway 163 Near Pella

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving two semis on Highway 163 near Pella.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. The Pella Police Department confirms the accident is in the eastbound lanes of Highway 163, near 195th Avenue. That’s west of Pella.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

Traffic is backed up in the area, so travelers will want to plan for delays.