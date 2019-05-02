Crash Involving Two Semis is Backing Up Traffic on Highway 163 Near Pella

Posted 5:59 am, May 2, 2019, by

WHO-HD

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving two semis on Highway 163 near Pella.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. The Pella Police Department confirms the accident is in the eastbound lanes of Highway 163, near 195th Avenue. That’s west of Pella.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

Traffic is backed up in the area, so travelers will want to plan for delays.

Google Map for coordinates 41.426780 by -92.976815.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.