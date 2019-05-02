‘I cannot believe I walked out of my truck,’ Semi Driver Says After Crashing Through Trailer Laying Across Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- One of the semi drivers involved in a scary crash on Highway 163 Thursday morning said he’s lucky to be alive after he had to crash through a trailer that was laying across the road.

Farmer Kevin Moorman, of Baxter, spoke with Channel 13 about what happened just west of Pella, near 195th Ave. He said he was hauling grain a little before 5:45 a.m. when he noticed something dark on the right side shoulder so he moved to the left lane, then saw a trailer laying across the highway.

The semi had been hauling two trailers and they were turned on their side, with the dark undercarriage facing Moorman. He said that made it difficult to see until it was too late.

“I had no place to go…other than hang on, hit my brakes and go through the trailer,” said Moorman.

After the sudden impact, he realized how lucky he was not to have a scratch on him, “Look at my truck. I cannot believe I walked out of my truck.”

Moorman said he doesn’t know how long the truck in front of him was laying across the road, but he wasn’t following anyone. He thinks the truck had been traveling in the westbound lanes and may have gone into the median then flipped on its side and slid across the eastbound lanes.

“One trailer was laying in the median and the other was laying across the highway and her truck was on the highway,” said Moorman.

The Pella Police Department said the driver of the other semi was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Moorman said, “She was laying upside down in her semi yet when I hit her.”

After surveying the damage from the crash, Moorman says he and the other driver were both lucky to survive.

Eastbound Highway 163 was shut down following the crash and the Iowa State Patrol says it will be closed for another few hours while the scene is cleaned up. A detour is in place for drivers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the crash. They have not released any information on the current condition of the driver who was taken to the hospital.