Pella is Ready For Annual Tulip Time Festival

PELLA, Iowa – People can see thousands of different flowers at Pella’s annual Tulip Time.

Tulip Time Steering Committee Member Cyndi Atkins said over 350,000 flowers are on display.

The community holds the festival every year to celebrate its Dutch heritage and show off the beautiful blooms.

The festival begins Thursday morning and runs through Saturday. People can schedule city tours, watch a garden show, see traditional Dutch dancing, eat traditional foods and more.

