Bodycam Video: Officers Arrive on Scene Moments After Mother Gives Birth Along Iowa Highway

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa mother and baby are finally resting in the hospital this evening after failing to make it there this morning.

According to a video posted to Facebook this morning, the West Liberty Police Department says it was called out to Highway 6 this morning on a report of a woman in labor. Officer's had their body cameras rolling as they arrived on scene just moments after Ali Shellabarger had given birth in the front seat of husband Jay's truck. Little baby Iris and mom were taken to the hospital where all are doing well.