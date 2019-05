Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The annual Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market opens Saturday and features nearly 300 vendors, including 47 brand new vendors.

The ninth Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market begins at 7 a.m. and ends at noon Saturday May 4th and it begins with a bell ringing and juice tasting. The market, located on the Court Avenue District in Downtown Des Moines, will continue every Saturday through October.