Employee Injured in Fire at Auto Salvage Business in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A fire injured an employee at an auto salvage business in Marshalltown Friday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., the Marshalltown Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Critchfield Auto Salvage building located at 2001 East Church Street.

Firefighters were told that a gasoline container was on fire at the rear of the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire at the rear and extending into the large commercial building. Officials said there were large piles of tires and multiple vehicles involved with the fire at the rear of the property.

Officials said the roof near the rear of the building had collapsed when they started fighting the blaze. Firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours. The building and the contents are a total loss.

An employee of the business was burned in the fire. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle before EMS arrived and then transferred by air to the University of Iowa Burn Center. The condition of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.