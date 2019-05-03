Gov. Reynolds Tours Flood Damage in Downtown Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds and Congressman Dave Loebsack walked through flooding in downtown Davenport Friday. They were also joined by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.

The group toured flood damage with first responders and impacted business owners. The lawmakers stopped by Pershing Avenue and 2nd Street where the HESCO barriers initially breached, sending water through the downtown streets and into buildings.

The governor says she is asking FEMA for more time so they can get funding to these businesses.

“It's just devastating, I mean, this is the impact that it has on individuals and business. You can look at the pictures and you can hear about it, but that’s why it’s so important to physically get here to talk to people who have been impacted by it to see and hear the efforts that’s taken place,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said she hopes to capture the extent of the damage and recovery efforts to help expedite a presidential declaration to get funding for these businesses to recover.