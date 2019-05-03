Nebraska Man Dies in Crash Trying to Escape Police in Hamilton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa -- A Nebraska man is dead after the Iowa State Patrol said he led them on a high-speed chase that exceeded more than 100 mph.

The patrol said a trooper tried to pull over 41-year-old Justin Meyering, of Lincoln, Nebraska, after clocking him driving 100 mph on Highway 20 near Interstate 35 just before 1 a.m.

Meyering took off, leading troopers on a chase that lasted about eight minutes and included speeds of 130 mph. Police said he missed the curve at 220th Street and Vail Avenue and rolled his car into the ditch. He died at the scene.

The patrol said they don't know why he ran, but the conditions justified the chase.

“As state troopers, we're constantly monitoring the pursuit. You know it is risky because these pursuits can get dangerous, so we're constantly thinking flow of traffic, severity of offense, if we know who is driving the car. But at a quarter to 12 [o'clock] last night, there was not a lot of traffic. We didn't know who the guy was and we were pursuing him because of a speed violations,” said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.

The patrol said they are dealing with an uptick in high-speed chases on Iowa roads. They often end pursuits when they threaten innocent drivers.