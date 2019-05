× Polk County Inmate Escapes Jail by Using Another Inmate’s ID

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly escaped from the Polk County Jail early this morning by using another inmate’s ID.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Rodney Moore used another inmates identification bracelet to escape from the jail around 1:45am on Friday. Moore was in jail on Driving While Barred and Reckless Driving charges. He is now being charged with escape.