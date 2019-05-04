Amy Klobuchar Discusses Approach to Mental Health and Addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar spoke to voters at a round table discussion at the Drake Law School Saturday morning.

The Democratic senator from Minnesota focused mainly on mental health and addiction.

Recently, Klobuchar announced that her platform includes a push to add more beds in addiction treatment centers and make a federal investment in national institutes of health funding. Klobuchar has floated the idea of instituting a milligram tax on opioids and using money from lawsuits being filed against drug companies to pay for it.

At the round table, she said that any policy she creates has to be tailored to specific communities.

“One of the things that I am unique in understanding because I have a state that has a metro area, but also has a major rural area, and I've worked on the front line of this, is you have to explain how one size doesn't fit all. You're going to have issues in small rural communities where you don’t have a big hospital where you either have to make this available in a neighboring community or you have to use telemedicine or other things to make it work,” said Klobuchar.

She estimates her plan will cost $100 billion.