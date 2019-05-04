Bernie Sanders Campaigns in Iowa With Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Founder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made his pitch to Iowa voters on Saturday. He spoke at events in Ames and Perry, alongside Ben Cohen, the founder of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

“You may not know that Ben and Jerry produced a really tasty product, might I say, but also pioneered in the idea that you can run a profitable corporation and be a good citizen as well,” said Sanders.

The senator pointed to the company’s high pay and benefits as evidence that raising the minimum wage could be profitable.

Sanders told Iowa State students to get off the sidelines and get involved in what he called his political revolution.