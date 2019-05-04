Iowans Get Local Grub at Food Truck Throw Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of people came out to the fifth annual Food Truck Throw Down, put on by the Des Moines Social Club.

Thirteen food trucks lined the closed-off portion of Cherry Street near the Des Moines Social Club, serving everything from barbecue and burritos to ice cream and hot wings.

"The Social Club`s mission is to use arts and culture as a catalyst to create community engagement. One of the arts that we celebrate is the culinary arts and we thought it was a fun way to get people out, especially at the first Farmers` Market, people can leave there, come here, try all the foods Des Moines has to offer,” said Katie Privitera, communications director at the Des Moines Social Club.

This year, every food truck had samples of food for only $2, so every member of the family was sure to find something they liked.