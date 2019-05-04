× Country House Wins Kentucky Derby After Maximum Security is Disqualified

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Longshot County House crossed the finish line second at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday but was declared the winner after pre-race favorite Maxim Security was disqualified.

It was the first time a Derby winner was disqualified by a stewards’ ruling. In 1968 Dancer’s Image won but failed a drug test and was placed 14th.

Country House had 65 to 1 odds.

Code of Honor moved to second.

“This was my dream. I just feel so glad,” Saez had told race broadcaster NBC after the apparent victory.

Saez said the horse had a good race until he got to the home stretch and the noise of the crowd of 150,729 fans unnerved the horse.

“He started getting a little bit scared,” Saez said. “But then I grabbed him and I controlled him. And I kept fighting because I know he’s a real fighter.”

It was there Maximum Security appeared to make contact with another horse.

There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.

Developing story – more to come