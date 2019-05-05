Beto O’Rourke Reiterates Call to Impeach President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke campaigned in Iowa Sunday. He held events in Newton and Shenandoah, where he once again reiterated calls for President Trump's impeachment.

“I think that this Mueller report, absolutely exhaustive, from one of the most trusted people in this country, now gives Americans, regardless of party, the information they need to make the best decision for this country,” said O’Rourke.

He cites three reasons why he believes the president should be impeached. First is Trump's decision to fire former FBI director James Comey. His second reason is Trump's request that Attorney General Jeff Sessions end the Mueller investigation. His third reason is Trump's call to side with Russia President Vladimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence community during their joint press conference in Helsinki.