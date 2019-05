Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Drivers on busy 1st Avenue in Altoona will need to get used to a detour this summer.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m., the City of Altoona is closing down 1st Avenue from 2nd Street NW to 2nd Street SW.

The road is closing to accommodate phase one of the 1st Avenue Reconstruction Project which will repave and widen the road in both directions.

The closure is expected to last until August, so until then, travelers will be rerouted onto 2nd Street NW and down 5th Avenue to 8th Street SW.