× Des Moines Restaurant Sambetti’s Closes Following Owner’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — An iconic Des Moines restaurant closed its doors Saturday, following the death of its long-time owner.

Paul Strome, the owner of Sambetti’s, unexpectedly passed away last month. Strome bought the Italian restaurant and bar from his parents, Sam and Betty Caligiuri in 1985.

Sambetti’s announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant would shut down on Saturday. They said the daily operations of the restaurant have become difficult following Strome’s passing. They said they want to thank their loyal customers for decades of business.

“Thank you for 40 years, Des Moines. Sambetti’s deeply misses our Captain Paul. Paul was the face, the brain and the heart of Sambetti’s. Without Paul, daily operations of the restaurant have proven difficult. The support and care of family, friends, Sambetti’s staff and loyal patrons has been extremely meaningful to all who loved Paul. While the doors of Sambetti’s will be closing after tonight, your thoughtfulness, loyalty and support will never be forgotten,” said Sambetti’s in a post on Facebook.