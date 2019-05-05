FACEOFF: Derby Controversy, Wild win, Baseball Flooding, Newman Dominates

Posted 11:54 pm, May 5, 2019, by

Sears and Murph go back and forth on more local topics from the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.