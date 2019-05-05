× Insiders May 5, 2019: Gov. Reynolds Discusses Mental Health Treatment for Children, Outcomes of Legislative Session

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds joined Insiders and gave her thoughts on the end of the legislative session, including a new law she signed that sets up a board to focus on children’s mental health needs and a 24-hour hotline families can use.

Hear what retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson said about what she wants students to think more about for the future.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking for better success in Iowa during his third run for president. Hear why State Rep. Lisa Heddens, of Ames, is supporting Biden.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is headed to Washington, D.C. to speak with leaders on multiple Midwestern issues.

Is the president honest? Will Iowa’s governor take back her criticism of Congressman Steve King? Gov. Reynolds answered these questions and gave a prediction on the Insiders Quick Six.