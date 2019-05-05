Mother Seeking Help in Des Moines Man’s Disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The last two weeks have been frightening for Ingrid Fleming. Her 24-year-old son Collin Fleming is bipolar and has been missing since April 18.

"It’s hard, I don’t wish this pain on anyone. Not knowing, it is awful," said Ingrid. "When I leave for the day and I’m in my car and I have a flyer on my window, that’s when it hits me. I don’t think he’s coming back because two and a half weeks is too long."

Investigators believe he was last seen in the area around Drake University near Cottage Grove and Rutland Avenue, but leads have been cold.

"One of our best is on this case. She has run this out to where we reached out to people we knew were the last ones with him. The phone records aren’t any good to us because he doesn’t have one with him so we are kind of at a dead end," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Ingrid has raised a $1,000 reward for information leading her to Collin and has gone to posting flyers in nearby neighborhoods. "Hopefully someone will talk because somebody knows something. Everybody knows money talks," she said.

As time passes, the probability of finding Collin alive lessens. Parizek said, "There’s a possibility this may be something that has taken a sad turn, but what we are doing is we are hopeful right now that he’s just hanging with some friends or that he’s some place struggling a little bit and just needs a push to get some help."

Restaurants and businesses on University Avenue in the Drake neighborhood are lending their support with flyers in storefront windows hoping to help trigger even the smallest clue to Collin's disappearance. "We love you and I want you home so much. I miss you and I want you to be safe," Ingrid said.

Collin's mother has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a reward. You can donate here.